D3 Basketball: UW-Superior Women, St. Scholastica Men Victorious at Home

Home court advantage was the difference for the UWS women and CSS men.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the annual Bridge Battle rivalry game, the UW-Superior women’s basketball team got the win over St. Scholastica 57-48 Thursday night at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

Kaelyn Christian led the Yellowjackets with 15 points, while Bryton Kukowski chipped in with 10 points of her own. The Saints were led by Lizzie Altendorf who finished with 15 points.

On the men’s side, CSS got the home win over Northland College 93-56, their highest point total of the season. Jack Silgen finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds, while Duluth East alum Noah Winneset had a career-high 16 points.