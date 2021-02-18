Duluth Dentist Explains Importance of National Children’s Dental Health Month

Dr. Kyle Hammer Suggests Taking Children to the Dentist After the First Tooth Comes Through

DULUTH, Minn. – February serves as National Children’s Dental Health Month.

Dr. Kyle Hammer with Port City Dental and Miller Hill Dental in Duluth says it’s a time to raise awareness and educate patients about what they should be doing at home, when to start routine dental care for children, and how to keep good oral health throughout your lifetime.

“I think this month brings awareness to the importance of dental health generally through the entire public, especially children,” said Hammer.

He says it’s important to set children up for dental success at an early age.

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) recommends that a child go to the dentist by age one or within six months after the first tooth erupts.

“By diagnosing something in an earlier stage through a routine cleaning, that ensures we can treat the disease process conservatively and it also has a better outcome,” said Hammer.

Children should be brushing teeth twice a day, using a fluoridated paste, flossing, and practicing good nutrition.

