Duluth Edison Charter Schools Offer New Educational Option

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Edison Charter Schools is offering a new blended learning program starting next school year.

In the fall, there will be another option for students in grades 6 through 8 where they can be onsite 1 day a week and participate from home 4 days a week with programming specifically designed for those students and driven by their interests.

“We know there isn’t one model of school that really fits all students well, and so we want to be able to give an opportunity for students…on the traditional model might not be the best fit, gives them another option to be successful in school as well.”

Applications will be accepted for consideration for this new program based on space availability. There will be a lottery in the first week of March.