Nearly 16 Percent of Residents in Itasca County Have Received the COVID-19 Vaccine

Clinics Continue to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations, But Demand is Far Greater Than Supply Received

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – The vaccine rollout continues in Itasca County, but demand is still far greater than the supply they’ve received.

Health officials say nearly 16 percent of the population in Itasca County has received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Itasca County Public Health, phase 1a of vaccinations should be complete within the next few days.

The news comes as the county continues to see fewer new cases of the virus, and a decline in hospitalizations.

Over the past seven days, 32 new cases have been confirmed in Itasca County, with 90 new cases confirmed within the past 14 days.

As of Thursday, Feb. 18, the county has a cumulative total of 3,033 cases and 45 deaths associated with COVID-19.

Residents in the 65 plus age group, along with education and childcare staff continue to be among the top priority for vaccinations.

Itasca County Public Health officials say if you receive a call to get your shot from a location outside of the county, you should act quickly.

“If you are offered a vaccine and you can go get it, go get it — wherever you can go,” said Kelly Chandler, division manager for Itasca County Public Health. “Supplies have been coming in slow and steady, but that doesn’t mean we’re always receiving the same allocation.”

According to Chandler, the county is expected to receive less of the vaccine next week than it has in previous weeks.

There are more than 12,000 residents aged 65 and older in Itasca County.

If you don’t have access to the internet and need help getting registered for the vaccine, you’re urged to contact Elder Circle at 218-999-9233.