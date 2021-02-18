Pet Chiropractic Care Helps Promote Better Wellness For Animals

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s National Responsible Pet Owner month and one responsibility some pet parents may not think of is taking the animal to a chiropractor.

Chiropractic for Body and Life in downtown Duluth partnered with Animal Kingdom Chiropractic to host an event offering pet screenings.

Screenings can typically help check the mobility and flexibility of the spine in most animals like dogs.

“Chiropractic is so effective in helping that animal have less pain, move better, feel better, and just to live longer. We as chiropractors add years to their life and life to their years,” said Dr. Claudia Cottrell, an animal chiropractor and owner of Animal Kingdom Chiropractic.

Visiting an animal chiropractor can also address chronic issues such as arthritis.