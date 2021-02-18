Playoff Berth On The Line This Weekend for UMD Men’s Basketball Team

The Bulldogs are currently in 5th place in the NSIC North Division standings.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s basketball team will wrap up their regular season this weekend with a road trip against St. Cloud State.

The Bulldogs are currently in 5th place in the NSIC North Division standings and with just four teams moving on to the conference tournament, the team says it will be sink or swim against the Huskies to keep their season alive.

“All these guys are really competitive and like to win. Knowing that we have to have a good weekend if we want to keep playing, I think there’s going to be a lot of juice this weekend,” said sophomore guard Jack Middleton.

“St. Cloud is a good team, but they’re a team that we can definitely beat if we play well. They’re kind of like us. They’re just above or at .500. They have some good games. They’ve had some games where they haven’t played very well so they’re a little bit like us. They’re young. It should be a good test of who can put together the best 80 minutes this weekend. In order to win two, we got to win one first so we’ve got to do a great job of getting ready to roll,” head coach Justin Wieck said.

Tip-off between UMD and SCSU is set for 6 p.m.