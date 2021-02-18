Remembering Entrepreneur Joel Labovitz

"He was really larger than life and extremely optimistic," said daughter Anne Labovitz.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth entrepreneur and community leader Joel Labovitz passed away over the weekend at the age of 93 and now he is being remembered.

Anne and Mark Labovitz go down memory lane expressing the type of person their father Joel Labovitz was just days after his passing.

“He was a great dad. I think that was something he paid a lot of attention to was us. We were very aware of that, said Mark Labovitz.

Not only did Labovitz care for his family.

“Our father was a family man first and foremost. He loved our mom Sharon, so much. His life really revolved around her,” said Anne Labovitz.

He also had a love for business.

“It was a lot of social change that he had lived through he had the privilege of operating a business through all of that. It was a women’s apparel business,” said Mark Labovitz.

That store later became Maurice’s, which currently has more than 900 stores nationally.

Labovitz later went on to become a teacher at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

“He was a friend to UMD. He was a phenomenal business person. He was person that was very intelligent, energetic, very caring for other people, and someone who was always anxious to share his expertise,” said UMD Chancellor Lendley Black.

Labovitz was also known for having another special characteristic.

“Joel was a phenomenal mentor. In fact, he helped me when I first became Chancellor for MD back in 2010. We had long conversations about the Duluth community and he introduced me to people,” said Black.

Labovitz contributed to the building of umd’s business school, which bears his name.

Although he may no longer be here physically, his legacy will continue to flow through the UMD campus.

Those interested in remembering Joel, can do so by donating to the Labovitz Scholarship Fund by mailing donations to 1049 University Drive Duluth, MN 55812.