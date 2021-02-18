Searching For New Dinner Ideas? Try This Light, Easy Pasta Recipe

Chef Arlene Coco Shares a Simple One Pot Pasta Recipe to Make Dinner Delicious Any Night of the Week

DULUTH, Minn. – What’s for dinner?

It’s a common question throughout many households, especially during the week when time is already tight for many working Northlanders.

In this week’s Cooking Connection, Chef Arlene Coco shares a light, easy one pot pasta recipe that’ll have your taste buds watering.

Light and Easy Pasta Recipe

Serves 4

Cooked as a one pot meal, it is easy and delicious and can be made with just about anything including clams, plant-based meats and chicken thighs.

Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon oil

1-pound Smoked Sausage- Pork, Turkey or Plant-based

1 green bell pepper, chopped

2 yellow onions, chopped

2 ribs celery, chopped

4 toes garlic, chopped fine

2 teaspoons Cajun Seasoning

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

2 1/2 – 3 cups of vegetable or meat stock

8 ounces spaghetti pasta, semolina, or whole wheat

½ cup of parsley, chopped

1. In a large pot or heavy bottom skillet, heat oil over medium heat and add trinity of bell pepper, celery, onion, and stir. Add garlic and stir until softened. Add cooked sausage and stir until all items are coated with vegetables and mixed well.

2. Add Cajun seasoning, Italian seasoning, and stock. Taste to make sure it is salty and spicy; it needs to be extra salty as the pasta will absorb all of the flavors as well in the liquid.

3. Break the pasta in half and add to the liquid. Cook until pasta is soft, stirring frequently to keep it from sticking.

4. Before serving, add parsley and adjust seasoning if necessary.

