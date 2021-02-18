Superior Boys Hockey Top Lakeland Union, Advance to State Title Game

Carter Kalin, Carson Gotelaere, Kell Piggot and Mason Stenberg scored for the Spartans, who advance to the state title game for the first time since 2015.

SPOONER, Wis. – The Cinderella run continued for the Superior boys hockey team as they defeated Lakeland Union 4-1 Thursday night in the Division 2 state semi-finals at the Spooner Civic Center.

