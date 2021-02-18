UMD Women’s Hockey Trying Not To Look Too Far Ahead With Playoffs Around the Corner

Puck drop for this weekend's games vs. MSU-Mankato on Saturday and Sunday at Amsoil Arena is set for 3:07 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team will be back in action this weekend after last week’s postponed series with Minnesota State Mankato.

The Bulldogs are currently tied for second place in the WCHA with four games left to go, including a big showdown next week against top ranked Wisconsin. And while the ultimate goal for UMD is to make it to the NCAA tournament, they don’t want to look too far ahead.

“You can’t take any opponent lightly in the WCHA. I think in past years we have maybe and learning from those situations, hopefully this year we’re not going to take them lightly. And then that way we’re going to set ourselves up better. At this point, all you can do is win,” said senior forward Anna Klein.

“The fact that we can talk about a WCHA championship in the year that we’ve had, playing through a pandemic is incredible. The fact that we can talk about an NCAA tournament, same thing, in the year that we’ve had, the year that a lot of people had, is incredible. So for me, that’s motivating. That’s exciting,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

