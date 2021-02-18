Voting Begins for Final 50 Finalists in MnDOT’s Name a Snowplow Contest

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation says voting is now open for its ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest finalists.

MnDOT says they have received close to 24,000 name submissions so far and have narrowed the list down to 50 finalists.

A MnDOT spokesperson said to narrow the list down they, “focused on selecting names that were submitted frequently; names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to broad audiences; or those submissions that were particularly unique, creative or Minnesota-specific.”

Some unique and creative submissions are Ain’t Snow Stopping Us Now, Blizzard of Oz, Plow Bunyan, and Raspberry Brrr-et.

Voting will be open through Friday, February 26 at 5:00 p.m.

People can vote once for up to eight of their favorite names.

In early March, MnDOT will announce the eight winners and the area of the state where those named snowplows will be located in each of the eight MnDOT Districts.

Click here to cast your votes.