Woman Helps Rescue Injured Coyote Found on Side of Road

DULUTH, Minn. – On Thursday, Wildwoods wildlife rehabilitation center shared a story on their Facebook page of how a woman helped rescue an injured coyote she found lying in a snowbank on the side of the road.

According to Wildwoods, the woman was driving down the road and saw the wild animal who was clearly injured.

Rather than leave the animal hurt and in the cold, she covered the coyote with a sweatshirt and called local law enforcement who then called Wildwoods.

According to the Facebook post, two Wildwoods employees came to assist the injured animal. After securing his mouth, they gently moved the coyote into a kennel and brought him to Wildwoods to rest for the night.

Wildwoods says it was touch-and-go through the night, but by Thursday morning the coyote was able to hold his head up and shift positions in the kennel.

The coyote will be transported to Wild and Free in Garrison where the vets will assess his injuries.

“Fingers crossed for this beautiful wild canine. And thank you to all who helped him! At Wildwoods, we help all wildlife in need, regardless of their popularity or perceived value to humans. In our eyes, all are worthy,” Wildwoods says in its post.

To learn more about Wildwoods or to donate you can click here.