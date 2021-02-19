An City-wide Alert System Helps Inform Residents Of Public Safety Incidents

Northland Alert is a free tool available for residents to use.

DULUTH, Minn. – After multiple water main breaks occurred in the last few weeks, the City of Duluth is reminding the community of an alert system that helps them stay informed of public safety incidents.

It pushes out notifications informing of incidents like water main breaks or floods that may impact areas of the city.

Residents can create an account and submit their addresses to stay up to date.

“It’s really important for the city to have a tool like this because it’s just an additional service,” said Kate Van Daele, the public information officer for Duluth. “Anytime there is a public threat to the community that impacts safety and that includes water abilities or opportunities to keep people warm. We want to make sure people are safe and have access to that information.”

Northland Alert is in partnership with St. Louis County and cities such as Hermantown, Hibbing, and Virginia also participate in the alert system.

