Beating the Winter Blues with Outdoor Activities in Duluth

From Sled Sheds to Skating and Skiing, There Are Plenty of Activities to Help Beat Cabin Fever in the Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – The doldrums of winter are setting in for many, and the Duluth Parks and Recreation Department is ready to help you stay active and healthy.

Residents and visitors in the City of Duluth now have a new reason to enjoy three local parks.

Free sled use is being offered at Leif Erickson, Lincoln Park, and Portland Square in hopes that those enjoying the park will use the sleds while they’re on site.

The sled sheds were recently installed after a Facebook post ignited the idea.

Nick Budnik with Duluth Parks and Rec says the sled shed is another pop-up play program to continue engagement with the public during COVID-19.

If you have a location you think would be perfect for a sled shed, email parks@duluthmn.gov.

Also in Parks and Rec news, this year’s Cold Frost February events have been postponed and spread out over the next few weeks to provide fun community recreation all month long.

Click here for a full list of events.