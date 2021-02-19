Businesses Have Moving Sale, Featuring Computers, Cables, Audio and Video Equipment

DULUTH, Minn. – Sound Central along with T& E Concert Services and Audio Visual Resources of Duluth are having a moving sale featuring everything from computers to cables and a variety of audio and video equipment.

While the move isn’t COVID related, the businesses have experienced a big change because previous to the pandemic, 80% of what they did was live events. These included everything from conventions at the DECC to outdoor concerts at Bayfront. The pandemic had impacted large-scale events, which was their specialty, so they redirected their energy during the pandemic to installation, streaming, and virtual services.

“It’s a fresh start after COVID,” said Brita Edgerton, the owner of Audio Visual Resources. “We really realized that being in the event industry, we’re so busy working, doing events, that we had so much old inventory that wasn’t really being utilized.”

The sale runs from today to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 500 South 59th Avenue West in Studio 202. The group of businesses plans to move into the Loll complex on Waseca Street.