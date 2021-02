Coaches Corner: Emma Stauber

For this week's segment, we catch up with the head coach of the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage girls hockey team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we hear from Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey head coach Emma Stauber as her team is currently undefeated on the season. She also spoke about the Mirage’s big win over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and what it means to have the chance to play for a state title.