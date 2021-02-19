Duluth Fire Department Share Ice Safety Tips Ahead Ice Fishing Tournament

It is recommended to monitor the weather and paying attention to the wind direction before and during time on the ice.

DULUTH, Minn.- More people have been going ice fishing in recent weeks and the Duluth Fire Department is sharing a few tips on how to stay safe to help avoid potential water rescues, like the one last week on lake superior.

Also, for every 150 feet, the thickness of the ice should be checked.

“You can never trust that the ice is 100% safe. We should check for ourselves. Just because somebody else was out there a week ago or a month ago, it doesn’t mean the ice is good. It could have changed overnight,” said Fire Captain Paul Gucinski

If conditons become unfavorable, it is recommeded to get off the ice immediately.

Also, it is best to carry safety gear such as floation devices and ice picks.