Fish Friday Menus Return in the Northland for Lent

DULUTH, Minn.– Lent is here in the Northland and on the season’s first Friday, local restaurants around the area are preparing for their seasonal menus.

For Northlanders looking at the seafood side of their menus, Bridgeman’s fish fry special runs every Wednesday and Friday all year long. Staff now expects an extra boost during Lent.

“We always definitely see busier Friday nights during Lent season. It definitely seems like it always kind of builds as lent goes on,” said Emily Broman, Co-Owner of Bridgeman’s.

The fish fry special has been a staple of the Duluth restaurant for the last 20 years. And management says it’s even more of a hit now that customers can dine-in on the first Friday of Lent.

“It’s been really strong for us. There’s a loyal following and there excited to be back in house, being able to eat it instead of taking it to-go,” said Broman. “Although, we have a lot of fish to go to so that’s cool.”

Meanwhile over at Maya Family Mexcian Restaurant in Hermantown, owners, the Gonzalez family says Lent is an important time of year in other countries as well.

“We have a lot of traditional Mexican plates. In Mexico, everybody celebrates lent, like 90 percent of the country,” said Siji Gonzalez of Maya Restaurant.

Their seasonal seafood menu features authentic Mexican foods like fish and shrimp tacos, shrimp quesadillas, and their most popular option, shrimp empanadas.

“It’s like really doughy,” said Gonzalez. “Its got shrimp and crab in it. Really puffy, almost like a puff pastry, you got something like that and it’s got rice, beans, all of the works with it so it’s really good.”

The Gonzalez family loves any chance to introduce more of the taste of Mexico to the Northland.

“Trust me, we’re just barely scraping the top of the traditional plates here,” said Gonzalez. “People get really creative for lent in Mexico so you get a lot of different type of seafood dishes.”

Maya Mexican Food will continue their seasonal seafood menu all throughout lent and even continue it afterwards if demand is high enough.