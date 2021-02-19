Itasca County Cancels Monday’s Vaccination Clinic

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – The Itasca County Public Health Vaccination Clinic scheduled for Monday, February 22, is canceled.

Officials say the clinic has been canceled due to inclement weather across the country that has delayed shipment of the vaccine.

At this time the clinic has not been rescheduled because it is unclear when the shipment will arrive.

Anyone who had an appointment scheduled for Monday will be required to reschedule once a date is determined.