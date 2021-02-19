Luge Hill Opens at Bayfront Park

DULUTH, Minn.– A new winter activity is available at Duluth’s Bayfront Park for a limited time.

Duluth Parks and Recreation opened a luge hill at the park this week. Luge involves jumping in a toboggan for one or two people and sledding down an iced up track.

The Parks Maintenance Division spent the week building up and icing down the luge for riders. Free sled rentals are also available.

Parks and rec staff say the main goal is to encourage outdoor activities for kids.

“To see that work translated into someone actually yipping and yelling and screaming. It’s a lot of fun. It’s pretty neat. Plus, sometimes you get to try it out yourself. It’s like, ‘Is this sledding hill great? Let me try it hold on,'” said Nick Budnik, a Recreation Specialist for the City of Duluth.

The luge is one of the few cold front festival activities still on this year after the larger event was cancelled due to the dangerously cold temps over the last couple weeks.