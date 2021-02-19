Man Arrested for Shots Fired Incident in Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn. – A Roseville man was arrested early Friday morning at a Cloquet apartment complex after the man fired several gunshots inside one of the building’s apartments.

According to the Cloquet Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance at 1535 Sahlman Avenue around 4:17 a.m.

Reports state when the first officer arrived on the scene they encountered a man armed with a handgun.

The officer was able to subdue the man and secure the gun.

Officers later learned that the suspect had fired several shots inside an apartment which prompted the disturbance call.

No one was injured in the incident.

The 53-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with four felonies including two counts of intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety, one count of first-degree damage to property, and one count of felon convicted crime of violence-firearm violation.

Additionally, the suspect is facing a misdemeanor charge of false fire alarms/tamper with fire alarm system.

The incident remains under investigation while the Cloquet Police Department detectives process the scene and interview witnesses.