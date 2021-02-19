Minnesota Passes Milestone of 1M Coronavirus Vaccine Doses

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesotans have now received more than 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Updated figures from the administration of Gov. Tim Walz show that more than 728,000 Minnesotans have received at least one dose, including close to 287,000 who’ve completed the two-dose series.

The seven-day rolling average of doses administered is now close to 30,000. Minnesota is currently vaccinating health care workers, long-term care residents and staff, teachers and school staff, child care workers, and people age 65 and over.

The Walz administration rolled out a new online tool Thursday to notify other residents when opportunities for them eventually come up.