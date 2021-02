Northwestern Boys Basketball Top Cumberland, Advance to Regional Finals

CUMBERLAND, Wis. – Despite getting swept in the regular season by Cumberland, the Northwestern boys basketball team picked up a win when it mattered most as they defeated the Beavers 82-68 Friday night.

Cole Lahti led the way with 21 points while John Grohn finished with 19.

The Tigers move on to Saturday’s regional finals to face top seed Cameron.