Seven Arrested, Charged in Itasca County Human Trafficking Operation

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – On Friday, seven people were arrested and charged during a human trafficking operation in Itasca County.

According to the Itasca County Attorney’s Office, a three-day operation led by investigators with the BCA Human Trafficking Task Force in partnership with the TRUST Task Force and the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrests.

According to a statement from the Itasca County Attorney’s Office, during the operation, undercover agents and investigators chatted with the suspects on multiple sex advertisement websites.

Investigators arrested the suspects as they arrived at an arranged meeting place for an encounter.

“The charges arising from the three-day operation show that there is a demand to sexually exploit young people in Northern Minnesota,” said Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam. “Partnering with other agencies in a proactive law enforcement effort helps detect those who prey on our young and vulnerable populations. I am thankful that Itasca County could partner with the task force in this effort.” Itasca County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Denise Hirt shared the sentiment saying, “I am very pleased with the joint effort of all parties involved in this operation. It is operations like this that keep our citizens and visitors of Itasca County a safe place to live and enjoy.”

Those charged are: