St. Scholastica Men’s Hockey Light Up The Scoreboard in Home Win Over Finlandia

Zack DeBoom and Jordan Fralich each scored twice while eight other Saints also scored, including freshman brothers Filimon and Arkhip Ledenkov.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hibbing native Zack DeBoom led the way with two goals as the St. Scholastica men’s hockey team defeated Finlandia 12-4 Friday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Jordan Fralich also finished with two goals while eight other Saints also scored, including freshman brothers Filimon and Arkhip Ledenkov. CSS improves to 3-5 on the season as they travel to the U.P. Saturday night to try and sweep the Lions.