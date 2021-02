Strong First Period Pushes Minnesota Wilderness Past Austin

CLOQUET, Minn. – A three-goal first period would be the difference as the Minnesota Wilderness got the home win over the Austin Bruins 4-2 Friday night at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Jake Herter, Ethan Wolthers, Mikol Sartor and Gavin Rasmussen all scored for the Wilderness, who will look for the sweep Saturday night in Austin.