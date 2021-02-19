Suspicious Packages Left in Area Leads to Evacuation in Carlton County, Authorities Say

\CARLTON COUNTY, Minn.- People in an area of Carlton County have been evacuated to the Perch Lake Town Hall, as authorities investigating suspicious packages left by alleged protestors.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:59 a.m. Fond Du Lac Police Department responded to protest activity blocking Ditchbank Road.

As people were dispersing from the area at 12:40 PM, Carlton County 911 Dispatch received a call that three people had thrown suspicious packages out and left the area.

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office responded. A bomb squad was requested through the MN Duty Officer to investigate the packages. The area around the incident location is being evacuated for safety.

The Perch Lake Town Hall is being used as a shelter for anyone evacuated from the area.

The Cloquet Area Fire District, the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the MN Department of Natural Resources also responded to assist with the incident.

This incident is ongoing, there will be further updates from authorities.