UMD Women’s Basketball Drops First Game of Season; UMD Men Get Road Win

The Bulldog women suffered their first loss at home since Dec. 2018 while the men got a big road win over the Huskies to keep their postseason dreams alive.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a rematch of last season’s NSIC championship game, the St. Cloud State women’s basketball team once again proved to be too much, getting the 60-49 win over UMD to hand the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. This is also the Bulldogs first loss at Romano Gym since Dec. of 2018.

Brooke Olson led the way with 22 points while scoring her 1,000th career point. Sarah Grow chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds. The Bulldogs finished the day shooting just over 16 percent from behind the arc.

UMD (9-1) and St. Cloud State will wrap up the regular season on Saturday with the NSIC North Division title on the line. Tipoff is set for 4:00 p.m. from Romano Gym.

For the men, UMD used a strong start to get the 73-60 win over the Huskies in St. Cloud.

Drew Blair led the way with 20 points while Charlie Katona finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds and Joshua Brown chipped in with 13 points. The Bulldogs finished the day shooting just over 46 percent from the field.

UMD (6-6) and St. Cloud State will wrap up the regular season on Saturday in St. Cloud with tipoff set for 2:00 p.m.