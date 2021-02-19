UPDATE: Suspicious Device at Line 3 Protest Site Not an Explosive

Update: According to the Carlton County Sheriff's Office "after careful examination, it was determined that the device was not an explosive agent."

Update from Carlton County Sheriff’s Office: In the afternoon hours of Friday, Feb. 19th, bomb squad personnel responded to a suspicious device on the 3200 block of Ditchbank Road in Perch Lake Township. After careful examination, it was determined that the device was not an explosive agent.

During the incident, forty residences were evacuated within a ½ mile radius of the device. A temporary shelter was set up and available for the people that were evacuated. At this time, anyone that was evacuated may return to their homes.

Law enforcement partners, both regional and federal, have been called in to assist in the investigation. Investigators are following up on a number of leads generated at the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.

Update: CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. – On Friday afternoon, Enbridge issued a statement on the incident saying:

Today workers on Enbridge’s Line 3 Replacement Project observed a group of protesters, one of whom threw a suspicious device onto the construction site. The protesters then rushed to drive away from the scene. Our workers reported the incident to local authorities, and have been evacuated from the site as emergency responders investigate. Out of an abundance of caution Enbridge has shut down its pipelines in the area. Putting the lives of workers and others at risk is unacceptable. Protestors need to know actions that put people in harm’s way will be prosecuted, and that we are working with the police and other authorities to assure worker safety.

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn.- People in an area of Carlton County have been evacuated to the Perch Lake Town Hall, as authorities investigating suspicious packages left by alleged protestors.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:59 a.m. Fond Du Lac Police Department responded to protest activity blocking Ditchbank Road.

As people were dispersing from the area at 12:40 PM, Carlton County 911 Dispatch received a call that three people had thrown suspicious packages out and left the area.

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office responded. A bomb squad was requested through the MN Duty Officer to investigate the packages. The area around the incident location is being evacuated for safety.

The Perch Lake Town Hall is being used as a shelter for anyone evacuated from the area.

Phone Alerts were sent out across the Northland. Authorities said anyone outside the area need not be concerned.

The Cloquet Area Fire District, the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the MN Department of Natural Resources also responded to assist with the incident.

This incident is ongoing, there will be further updates from authorities.