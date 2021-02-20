Families Search for Hidden Yeti at Duluth Park

DULUTH, Minn.– It was a perfect day for families in Duluth to head to city parks to hunt for some yeti’s as part of this year’s Cold Front activities.

A cardboard cut-out yeti was hidden in one Duluth park for families to find clues to find him were put out on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page leading participants to quarry park in west Duluth.

Families were encouraged to take a picture and share it on social media for a chance to win some prizes. Some yeti hunters out on Saturday say it was a great way to get outside.

“We’re somewhat new to Duluth, almost here for two years. So really anytime we can kind of get to know our community a little bit better and explore and find something new to do outside is great for us,” said Colin and aurora Zestcott, who were looking for the yeti with their son James. Especially with the kid, it’s always fun to find new places to go.”

The family says they are looking forward to finding which other Duluth park the yeti will be at next weekend.