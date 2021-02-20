Free Car Raffled Off as Part of Duluth Amateur Hockey Association Fundraiser

DULUTH, Minn.– One fan walked from Denfeld versus International Falls boy’s hockey game this afternoon with a new car.

The Duluth Amateur Hockey Association held their third 3rd annual raffle during the 2nd intermission.

The grand prize drawing a 2020 Ford Escape donated by North Star Ford. It goes to the winner who is all the way out in Colorado. The raffle tickets helped raise a record around $80,000 for the organization.

“This fundraiser, it’s our biggest fundraiser,” said Duluth Amateur Hockey Association Executive Director Bob Nygaard. “Our motto here is we never ever, ever will turn any young boy or girls down because they have financial problems, we want everybody to play this great game.”

Proceeds will also go to the Hank Jensen fund which gives families with financial needs the chance to play hockey.