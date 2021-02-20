MDH Postpones Sunday Vaccine Appointments at DECC; Winter Storms Delay Shipments

A spokesperson with the Minnesota Department of Health said the winter storms have delayed the Federal Government's ability to ship at least part of this week's COVID-19 vaccine doses to Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn.- The severe winter weather across other parts of the country has once again delayed COVID vaccine appointments at the DECC and other sites in the state Sunday.

So MDH has had to postpone appointments to the DECC and Mayo Civic Center sites for Sunday.

According to the spokesperson, as of yesterday all impacted patients have been notified about the postponements.

More delays could cause significant operational changes for states sites and other providers, according to MDH. They say they are in touch with the CDC and vaccine sites to give updates, shipping details, and tracking info for shots that can leave warehouses.