Northwestern Boys Basketball Tops Cameron, Wins Regional Title

The Tigers advance to sectionals for the second time in three years.

CAMERON, Wis. – The Northwestern boys basketball team started off strong then hung on late to upset top seed Cameron with a 78-68 win in the Division 3 regional final.

CJ Thompson led the way with 21 points while Monte Mayberry finished with 19 points, Harrison Nelson chipped in with 12 points and Jase Nelson had 10.

The Tigers advance to sectionals for the second time in three years. Teams will be reseeded and schedules will be released for sectionals on Sunday.