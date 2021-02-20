RJ Sport And Cycle Hosts First Annual Boat Show

Their supply of boats are typically showcased during the yearly boat show at the DECC, but the pandemic forced RJ Sport and Cycle to host their own.

DULUTH, Minn – RJ Sport and Cycle in Hermantown is helping boat enthusiasts fantasize about warmer weather and spending time out on the water.

The shop hosted its first annual boat show.

A sales clerk says after recent chilly weather, the event is one way to help people get out.

“Everybody gets excited about seeing the new stuff especially when we had week-long of subzero temperatures. You definitely get cabin fever and you get cooped up. Nothing is better than dreaming about open water,” said Tony Bianchi.

The boat show runs through Saturday.

RJ Sport and Cycle also offers virtual showings if a person feels uncomfortable about visiting the store.