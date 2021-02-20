Superior Boys Hockey Falls Short to St. Mary’s Springs in Division 2 State Championship

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – Top seed and defending state champions St. Mary’s Springs would prove to be too much, getting the 4-1 win over Superior in the Division 2 boys hockey state championship game.

Andrew Rude scored the lone goal for the Spartans midway through the third. Jamin Durfee finished with 36 saves.

Brady Welsch scored twice, while Dayne Deanovich and Calvin Grass each scored once for St. Mary’s Springs as they won their second straight state championship.

Superior finishes the season 8-6. This was the Spartans 38th state tournament appearance and first since 2015.