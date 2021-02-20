UMD Women’s Basketball Wins NSIC North Division Title; Men End Season With Road Loss

The UMD women will be the No. 1 seed in the north division for the NSIC tournament which starts on Feb. 25 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s basketball team rebounded from their first loss of the season in big way, using a big second half comeback to get the 69-60 win over St. Cloud State on Saturday to win their second straight NSIC North Division title.

UMD trailed eight at the half but shot nearly 56 percent from the field in the second half to help propel them to the win.

Brooke Olson led the way with 26 points and 13 rebounds while Ann Simonet finished with 11 points and Payton Kahl chipped in with 10 points.

Now, the Bulldogs will be the No. 1 seed in the north division for the NSIC tournament. The tournament starts on Feb. 25 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

For the UMD men, they couldn’t complete a late comeback, as St. Cloud State got the 91-86 win in the regular season finale. The Huskies take the final spot in the north division and end the Bulldogs season.

Jack Middleton and Drew Blair finished with 20 points each while Austin Andrews finished with 19 points and Charlie Katona chipped in with 14 points. The Bulldogs finished the day shooting just over 48 percent from the field.

UMD finishes the season with a 6-7 record.