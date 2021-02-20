UMD Women’s Hockey Scores Two Goals Late to Top Minnesota State

Gabbie Hughes and McKenzie Hewett scored the two goals in the Bulldogs comeback in their first game in 21 days.

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 7 Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team scored twice in the third period to get the 2-1 win over Minnesota State Mankato in the Bulldogs first game in 21 days.

Gabbie Hughes and McKenzie Hewett scored the two goals in the Bulldogs comeback. Emma Soderberg finished with 21 saves.

UMD (9-4) and Minnesota State will wrap up the weekend series on Sunday with puck drop set for 3:07 p.m.