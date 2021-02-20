Vehicle Identified In Suspicious Package Incident on Fond Du Lac Reservation

CARLTON COUNTY– The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance identifying the owner and occupants of the included vehicle involved in yesterday’s response to the suspicious device which threatened the residents of the Fond Du Lac Reservation, northern Big Lake community and the Line 3 pipeline workers.

The vehicle was last seen on Ditchbank Road, near a pipeline worksite around 12 p.m. on Friday, February 19th, 2021. Authorities describe it as:

Make: Toyota

Model: Camry or Corolla

Year: 2013

License: Virginia state UEU9422

Color: Silver/Light Grey

If anyone sees the vehicle in your community, please call 911. If you have additional information regarding the vehicle, you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The incident happened Friday on Ditchbank Road in Perch Lake Township where authorities were working to disperse protesters when its believed three people threw suspicious packages at the construction site and then left the area.

The bomb squad was then called in to investigate. They determined the device was not an explosive.

40 residences around the incident location were evacuated to Perch Lake Town Hall. The area was deemed safe to return by authorities later in the evening.

This is an ongoing investigation.