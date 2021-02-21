Aerial Lift Bridge Maintenance Work This Week

DULUTH, Minn. – Routine maintenance work on the Aerial Life Bridge will continue Monday, Feb. 22 and run through Thursday, Feb. 25.

Traffic across the bridge will be limited to one lane at times.

Crews will be working in 10-hour shifts to complete the job as soon as possible to minimize the number of disruptions to neighboring communities, according to a city spokesperson.

Traffic will be limited to one lane between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The bridge will be lowered every 20 minutes to allow traffic to cross for 15 to 20 minutes.

If you’re wondering if the bridge is up or not, you can easily check out the live Duluth Harbor Cam website at www.duluthharborcam.com.