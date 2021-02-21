Duluth Marshall Girls Hockey Finding Success in Boulier’s First Season

The Hilltoppers are 8-2 so far in Boulier's first year as head coach, but have a tough stretch to end the regular season including games against 7A rivals Proctor/Hermantown and CEC.

DULUTH, Minn. – There’s always some questions about how teams will perform and how successful they’ll be when they get a new head coach. But for Amanda Boulier and the Duluth Marshall girls hockey team, they’ve found a good amount of success so far in year one.

The Hilltoppers are 8-2 so far in Boulier’s first year as bench boss while averaging 5.30 goals per game.

The team spent a lot of time during the long offseason getting to know each other through Zoom so the chemistry was already there and Boulier could hit the ground running when it was finally time for the season to start.

“Coach Boulier came in with new systems and a new strategy compared to our last coach. She’s just amazing and she’s a phenomenal hockey player,” senior defender Maren Friday said.

“It’s been amazing. This group, I continue to be impressed with them day in and day out, their ability to receive information from the coaching staff and then go and do it. They’re just a receptive and resilient group and it’s made my job really easy,” Boulier added.

In this final stretch of the season, Duluth Marshall will face 7AA foe Grand Rapids/Greenway, then take on 7A rivals Proctor/Hermantown and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton twice. The only two losses for the Hilltoppers came against the Lightning in their season opener, and then the Mirage last week.

“I’m a little nervous but I’m also super excited to see how we come out and play. We’re a completely different team than we were in the beginning of the season,” senior goaltender Charlesa Prior said.

“We want to play the best teams in the area, that’s how we’re going to get better is to play against the best teams. I think we’re starting to get better each game and we’re going to continue to play at a high pace towards the end of the season so it’s going to be great timing head into section playoffs,” Boulier added.

Duluth Marshall and Grand Rapids/Greenway are set to face off on Tuesday at Mars Lakeview Arena with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.