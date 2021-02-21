Last-Second Goal Gives UMD Women’s Hockey Weekend Sweep of Minnesota State

Gabbie Hughes scored twice, including the game-winner with three seconds left, while Taylor Anderson and Kasundra Betinol each scored once .

DULUTH, Minn. – Gabbie Hughes scored her second goal of the night with just three seconds remaining to give the No. 7 Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team the 4-3 win over Minnesota State to sweep the weekend series.

Taylor Anderson and Kasundra Betinol also scored in the Bulldogs back-and-fourth battle against the Mavericks. Emma Soderberg finished with 28 saves. This is just the second time all season the Bulldogs have given up three or more goals in a game.

UMD improves to 10-4 on the season and sits second in the WCHA standings. The Bulldogs now prepare to host No. 1 Wisconsin for the WCHA regular season title. Puck drop on Friday is set for 5:07 p.m.