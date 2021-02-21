Vaccine Clinic Focuses on People of Color Hurt Worse by Pandemic

Organizers say the death rate from COVID among BIPOC communities is almost three times higher than white patients battling COVID.

DULUTH, Minn.- New vaccine initiatives are taking shape focusing on vaccinating Black, Indigenous, and People of Color in the Northland — all populations disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week the organizations “Health Equity Northland” and “Healthy Alliances For All” partnered with St. Louis County to host a vaccine clinic for those communities ages 65 and older.

Organizers say the death rate from COVID among those communities is almost three times higher than that of white patients battling COVID.

30 people registered for last week’s clinic at St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church in East Hillside.

“It warms my heart and actually makes me feel wonderful to know that people are taking their health seriously,” said Christina Trok, Community Coordinator with Health Alliances for All.

“And that they’re coming to the clinic, they know exactly what this means , they know exactly how they can do their part in order to curb the spread,” she said.

‘Healthy Alliances For All’ and St. Louis County plan to have more of these focused vaccine clinics. They won’t turn anyone away, but prefer focus on BIPOC patients.

Those ages 65 and older can add themselves to a mailing list on the Health Equity Northland website.