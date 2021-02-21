Weekend Weather Turns Glensheen Mansion Into Winter Wonderland

DULUTH, Minn.– While the calendar may say February, it looks like Christmas time out here at the Glensheen Mansion.

The warmer weather and a fresh coat of snow turned the mansion into a winter wonderland on Sunday. The weather led to one of their busiest weekends since reopening one month ago.

“What do you know, once it warms up here people show up,” said Glensheen Mansion Director Dan Hartman.

The mansion is keeping its Christmas decorations up all winter long to make up for being closed in December. And after guests got their fill of Christmas spirit, they went out and walked around the 12 acre estate in snowshoes.

“Snow conditions are great, especially for first timers. There’s not a lot of depth in the snow so people aren’t tripping over their shoe much,” said Hartman. “In addition to that you have some spots near the lake that are safe that are fun to go around. Tischer creek is completely frozen, so you can actually snowshoe underneath our stone arch bridge. Which you normally can’t do.”

Mason Garza-Homick was out snowshoeing with his mom and cousin. While it’s only the second time he’s laced up his snowshoes, mason is trying to stay upright and have a fun time in the snow.

“It’s kind of hard not to trip. So I’m trying to look out for that,” said Mason. “It’s just really awesome coming out here just watching the lake just seeing that shark and going in the mansion. Just walking around here is a fun time.”

The better weather conditions have been bringing more people back to the mansion. And management of the mansion say it’s been a huge boost for the Duluth icon.

“Being closed on Christmas definitely hurt us from a lot of different angles but at the same time you can see people are excited to start coming back to these places and so that’s helping us pick up some of that steam that was lost during Christmas,” said Hartman.

The mansion will be open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays for the rest of February and will be open daily starting March 1.