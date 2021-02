Wilderness Get Shootout Win Over Kenai River

Jacob Badal scored twice, including the game-winner in the shootout.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Minnesota Wilderness would rally in the second to force overtime, then Jacob Badal scored the lone goal in the shootout to give the Wilderness the 3-2 home win over Kenai River.

Badal also scored in regulation while Mikol Sartor scored the other goal for the Wilderness. The Wilderness will play at Kenai River on Tuesday.