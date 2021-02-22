City Crews Responding to Water Main Break in Piedmont Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in the Piedmont neighborhood Monday morning.

The break was reported around 9:13 a.m. and is located at 2511 Morris Thomas Road.

Water has been shut off to nine houses and a church in that area.

It is not known at this time how long it will take to fix the break.

Crews are asking drivers to be conscious of workers and to avoid the work zone if possible.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water as quickly as possible.