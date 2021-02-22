Duluth Aging Support Provides Help to Seniors and Caregivers in Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – A new nonprofit is focusing on helping seniors and their caregivers in the Northland.

Duluth Aging Support provides resources through its website specifically with categories like arts and entertainment, caregiver support, and COVID-19 information. The nonprofit also collaborates with other organizations like Age Well Arrowhead, Family Freedom Center, and Mentor North. Leaders of Duluth Aging Support say that they believe the nonprofit is helping fill a gap in the community to provide both connections and resources.

“I think it’s really exciting to be able to develop these partnerships with people to help combat ageism, to help lift up the older adult population,” said Mimi Stender, the executive director of Duluth Aging Support.

Duluth Aging Support’s goals include reducing isolation and loneliness among older adults and giving back to older adults in underserved communities. Click here to go to Duluth Aging Support’s website.