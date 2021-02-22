Duluth City Council Approves Adding A Third Deputy Police Chief

The department will reduce one lieutenant position to add a third deputy chief.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth City Council has voted unanimously to add a third deputy police chief to its roster through a change of the city’s charter.

Police Chief Mike Tusken has said the goal of the re-organized position is to help transform the department while focusing on better policies and community engagement.

The death of George Floyd and the civil unrest has brought attention to potential changes within police departments.

The approval of this proposal opens the door to continue the conversation for transformative change.

The new deputy chief will be tasked with leading the department to be more accountable.

Adding a third deputy chief position in the Duluth Police Department is also geared towards engagement and addressing criminal justice issues impacting the community.

Several Duluth City Councilors advocated for this opportunity to bring change within the department.

“I think now we have to have the courage to have the conversation of transformative change with out-of-the-box thinking,” said Duluth City Councilor Joel Sipress.

The addition of the position is not requiring any more funding for the department.

While many of the councilors were in agreement, not everyone in the community was in favor.

Many community members spoke up stating adding this position may not bring change. They also brought up the need for independent agencies to investigate wrongdoing.