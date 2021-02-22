Duluth Denfeld Boys Hockey to Host “Hockey Fights Cancer” Night

DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday night, the Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team will team up with Minnesota Hockey and the Minnesota Wild to host “Hockey Fights Cancer” night.

The Hunters will host Hibbing/Chisholm and a donation box will be available to help raise funds for the American Cancer Society. The team also put out a special video in support of those who are fighting the disease.

Puck drop at the Heritage Center is set for 7 p.m. Donations can also be made on the team’s GoFundMe page through March 31st.