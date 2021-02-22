Duluth Playhouse Welcoming In-Person Audience For The First Time In Months

'Charlotte's Web' will Take Center Stage Starting Saturday, Feb. 27

DULUTH, Minn. – For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, excitement is bursting through the curtains at the Duluth Playhouse.

The facility will welcome an in-person audience starting Saturday, Feb. 27 with the production of Charlotte’s Web.

The production is taking place Feb. 27 – 28, and again during the first weekend in March.

Showtimes are at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Safety protocols will be in place, with groups of two or four allowed to sit together.

Sanitizing stations will be set up, social distancing will be practiced, and masks will be required to be worn by audience members and the cast.

Staff with the Duluth Playhouse are thrilled to be welcoming the community back into the Playhouse.

Tickets for the upcoming production should be purchased in advance.

Click here for more information.