Duluth Woman Starts Backpack Giveaway To Help Kids In Need

Headphones and duffel bags are on the list of requested donations.

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth woman is going above and beyond to help children in foster care or experiencing homelessness.

Paige Anderson has been collecting donations to fill backpacks for those children in need.

Anderson has been a foster mom for about 10 years and has fostered nearly 50 kids over the years.

Many of those children came to her with little to no belongings.

Experiencing this first-hand throughout the years helped Anderson come up with the idea for a backpack giveaway.

“It’s so important for them to feel like something is theirs. If they come to my home, any other foster home, or they live at home with a family struggling and recovering to get their kids back, they want to have their own stuff,” said Anderson.

Headphones and more backpacks or duffel bags are items requested for donations.

You can email Paige Anderson at Miss_Paige_2u@yahoo.com to coordinate donation dropoffs